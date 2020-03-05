Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Costa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:41 IST
ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Costa

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. Jorge's contract expires shortly and has not been renewed.

The Islanders finished the 2019/20 ISL campaign in 5th place, just missing out on the final play-off position, stated a media release issued by the club. Mumbai City CEO Indranil Das Blah said, "We would like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future." Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club, it was stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

MoFPI facilitates investments worth Rs. 707 Crore: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

10 projects worth rupees 301.54 Crorerupees with a total grant-in-aid of 67.29 Cr were sanctioned in a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee IMAC held under the Chairpersonship of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Smt....

ICC rules prosecutor can investigate alleged Afghanistan war crimes

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that the prosecutor can open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.The decision overturns a lower court ruling that blocked the investigation because t...

(Eds: Fixing typo) Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction.

Eds Fixing typo Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussains plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction....

Autoclave seized in India from Pak-bound Chinese ship not for military use under non-proliferation: China

China said on Thursday that the industrial autoclave seized from a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship at the Kandla port is a heat treatment furnace shell system and not a dual-use item under the non-proliferation and export control as alleged by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020