Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India to organise U-21 Khelo India Women's Hockey League

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 17:16 IST
Hockey India to organise U-21 Khelo India Women's Hockey League

Sports Authority of India, in association with Hockey India, on Thursday announced the first edition of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U- 21). It will be organised by Hockey India at three different venues in three phases between March to November.

While phase one will be held from March 23 to 29 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, the second phase will be held from July 13 to 19 at the SAI Center in Bengaluru, followed by the final one from November 22 to 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. "The effort of the government is to create talent identification platforms for athletes from multiple sports through the Khelo India Scheme," said sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

"In women's hockey, the number of national-level competitions currently being held in India are limited and therefore we felt the need to create this league so that more talent could be identified in the U-21 category. "I am sure this league will bring forth many talented hockey players." A total of 14 teams will take part in the first season of the league. The teams will be divided into two pools of seven teams each for phase one and phase two of the league, which will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing a total of six matches each in both the phases. Phase three will comprise classification matches based on the rankings of teams after the conclusion of the first two phases. A final match will also be held to determine the champions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

Former Haryana minister, daughter launch political front

Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara on Wednesday floated a political front, vowing to protect interests of the northern part of the state. Nirmal Singh, who had served as a minister the Bhajan Lal-led C...

Brinda Karat PIL in HC for making public list of those arrested in Delhi violence

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday by CPIM leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to the police to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi. The petition has sought tha...

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering ...

5 Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Five overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after police busted a terror module in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on ThursdayThe module was active in Mardwa area of the district, they saidMohmmad Yasee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020