Sports News Roundup: Flyers drop Caps, close in on first place; Sports events hit by coronavirus and more

NHL roundup: Flyers drop Caps, close in on first place

The Flyers now have won seven straight games, scoring four or more goals in each, and pulled within one point of first-place Washington in the tight Metropolitan Division. All wasn't rosy, however, as left-wing James van Riemsdyk suffered a fractured right hand in the first period. This was the final meeting of the season between the two teams, and the Flyers won the series 3-0-1, constantly giving Washington problems a season after being swept in all four meetings by the Capitals. In their previous meeting a month ago, Philadelphia rolled to a 7-2 victory in the nation's capital.

Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS Golf: Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up

Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. The 29-year-old Englishman signed for a par at the 16th hole and a birdie at the 17th in Doha, having actually made those scores the other way round.

Cycling hit hard by coronavirus as races canceled and teams pull out

The coronavirus outbreak continued to take its toll on cycling as teams withdrew from racing and organizers started to cancel events on Thursday. Race organizers in Italy, Europe's most affected country by the outbreak, said on Thursday they were canceling Saturday's Strade Bianche one-day race after Rome decided to hold events without fans.

Motor racing: FIA could not prove Ferrari's 2019 engine broke F1 rules

Formula One's governing body suspected Ferrari's engine was not always operating within the rules last year but lacked conclusive evidence, the FIA said on Thursday. The FIA explained in a statement that it had therefore reached a private settlement to avoid lengthy litigation and an uncertain outcome.

Murray targets return at Miami Open

Former world number one Andy Murray is targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open later this month after completing his rehabilitation from a hip injury. The 32-year-old Briton missed the Australian Open in January due to a pelvic injury sustained at the Davis Cup Finals in November and then pulled out of tournaments at Montpellier and Rotterdam last month.

NBA roundup: Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavs to OT win

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the host Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday. Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and five blocked shots. Dallas improved to 6-3 in the past nine games.

Motorcycling: Thai Grand Prix rescheduled for October

The Thai MotoGP round that was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, organizers said on Thursday. The date change means that the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain will be brought forward a week to Sept. 27.

Japan to quarantine visitors from China, South Korea; insists Olympics on track

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday and delayed a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping originally planned for April in response to a widening coronavirus crisis. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

Dubai sporting events may be canceled over coronavirus

Sporting events in Dubai this month which involve international participation may have to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters. The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, asked organizers to consult the council to confirm whether their events can take place.

