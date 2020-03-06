Mitchell Starc to depart from SA early to watch Women's T20 WC final

Cricket Australia has allowed pacer Mitchell Starc to depart from South Africa early to watch the Australian eves play the Women's T20 World Cup. As a result, the pacer will not be playing the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday.

Starc's wife Alyssa Healy is a part of the Australian squad who will face India in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup on March 8. A crowd of over 80,000 people is expected to watch the finals between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," cricket.com.au quoted Australia coach Justin Langer as saying. "It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season," he added.

Australia is 0-2 down in the three-match series against South Africa. Starc's absence is set to provide a chance for one of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson to earn a spot in the playing XI. South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the third ODI on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.