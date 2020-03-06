Left Menu
Soccer-Celta berate council over 'botched job' on stadium

  06-03-2020
Representative Image

La Liga side Celta Vigo have lashed out at the city council over the proposed renovation of a section of its Balaidos stadium, referring to the plans as a "botched job". In a strongly worded statement on their official website, Celta said it had noticed "numerous deficiencies" with the planned renovations for the Marcador stand, which it claims will not protect supporters from rain.

It added that some seats will have an obstructed view of the pitch for supporters. "After analysing the information available, RC Celta feels obliged to demand a dignified stadium for our supporters, the club and the city owing to the immense botched job which the council are set to do on the emblematic stand," the club said.

Vigo's city council did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters. In sarcastic posts on its Twitter account, the club also criticised the cost of the project and poked fun at how long the project has taken to get off the ground.

The city council has said the renovation will cost around 16 million euros and take 18 months to complete. "Another aspect to highlight is the elevated cost which has increased since the renovations were announced," added the statement.

"The works were also supposed to have been completed by 2017 but will not even be finished by the time the club celebrates its centenary (in 2023). To conclude, this will be a hugely botched job, paid for by the citizens of Vigo." Celta have had a long-running dispute with the council over Balaidos, which came to the fore in 2017 when a match with Real Madrid had to be postponed after the stadium's roof was damaged in a storm.

