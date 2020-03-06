Left Menu
Development News Edition

All eyes on Mary Kom, Amit Panghal as they begin quest for Tokyo Olympic berth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:30 IST
All eyes on Mary Kom, Amit Panghal as they begin quest for Tokyo Olympic berth

London Olympics bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will begin their quest for a Tokyo Games berth when they enter the ring at the at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday. Mary Kom's hunger at the age of 37 has been exemplary as she sets her sights on qualifying for the Olympics for a second time. She has been putting in the hard yards at training a few months after earning a bronze at the World Championships, that made her the first boxer -- male or female -- to win a staggering eight medals from the Worlds.

The six-time world champion has been seeded second in her category and she will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in the first round. Two wins will take her to Tokyo in what could realistically be her last appearance at the Games. "Mary knows that this is her last Olympics and wants to do her best to close her dream with a medal. She has worked hard especially the reactivity work on the legs as well and has been working hard to be in good shape," said foreign coach of Indian women's boxing Raffaele Bergamasco.

Panghal is currently enjoying a purple patch in his career. A gold at the Asian Games was the start of his dominant show. He then bagged another gold at the Asian Championships before winning a historic silver at the World Championships. He starts off his campaign against Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu after a first-round bye as the top seed in his category. He has a 1-1 record against his opponent. Determined as ever, Panghal is upbeat to avenge his defeat in his last meeting with Kharkuu and get his campaign off to a flying start.

"Amit boxed against him before in Asian Games and beat him one-sided. And in the World Military Games, Amit lost 5:0 to the same guy. Our plan is to create surprises in every round and am sure Amit would like to even scores as he faces his opponent tomorrow," said CA Kuttappa, India's head boxing coach. Indian ambassador to Jordan, Anwar Haleem met to the boxers on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 3

Tata Mutual Fund on Friday launched a digital campaign to encourage and educate women across the country to invest. The initiative TakeCharge -Women must invest is aimed at encouraging women to know more about investing. Listen to all advic...

Guj: PM Modi to inaugurate new hospital building on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate a new hospital building on March 22, a senior doctor of the facility said on Friday. The prime minister will commission an 800-bed facility of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiol...

Trump says Taliban could 'possibly' seize power after US leaves

President Donald Trump on Friday said the Taliban could possibly overrun the Afghan government after the United States withdraws from the country, leaving the US-backed authorities to fend for themselves. Countries have to take care of them...

WHO urges countries to make containing coronavirus "highest priority"

All countries should make containing the outbreak of COVID-19 their top priority, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The U.N. agency stressed that fighting the epidemic requires countries to work together, and praised Iran fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020