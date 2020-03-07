Report: Chargers, RB Ekeler agree to $24.5M deal

Restricted free agent running back Austin Ekeler agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Ekeler, an undrafted free agent who helped to replace holdout Melvin Gordon in 2019, is in line to be the team's starting running back in 2020. Gordon is an unrestricted free agent not expected to return.

Ekeler's contract includes $15 million guaranteed, ESPN reported. He can become a free agent after the 2023 season. Ekeler, 24, has 2,508 yards from scrimmage the past two seasons. He led NFL running backs with eight receiving touchdowns and ranked second with 92 receptions in 2019.

Gordon finished with 612 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games last season after ending his holdout. --Field Level Media

