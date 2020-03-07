Magic handle Timberwolves, end 3-game losing streak

Nikola Vucevic recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic earn a 132-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Minneapolis. Markelle Fultz added 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting as Orlando shot 60.7 percent from the field while snapping a three-game losing streak.

Magic coach Steve Clifford left the court in the third quarter due to illness and was taken to a local hospital, according to the team. Assistant Ty Corbin ran the team for the rest of the game. Malik Beasley scored a season-best 29 points on 14-for-21 shooting for Minnesota, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. D'Angelo Russell had just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Orlando's D.J. Augustin scored 18 points and Michael Carter-Williams added a season-high 17 points. Terrence Ross tallied 16 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Magic, who played without shooting guard Evan Fournier (right elbow), were 7 of 21 from behind the arc.

Naz Reid added 16 points for the Timberwolves. Jordan McLaughlin contributed 14 points and nine assists, Jake Layman also scored 14 points and Jaylen Nowell added 11. Minnesota shot 46.9 percent from the field and was 10 of 37 from 3-point range.

The Magic led by 10 at halftime before pulling away with a 37-point third quarter. Orlando opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run, taking a 75-57 lead on Wesley Iwundu's basket with 9:12 remaining.

Vucevic later scored four points during an 8-0 spurt as the Magic stretched their lead to 89-66 with 5:16 left in the quarter. Orlando led 102-83 entering the final stanza and the Timberwolves eventually moved within 126-111 on two free throws by Reid with 3:11 remaining.

Nowell was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and made all three throws to bring Minnesota within 128-118 with 1:45 remaining. The Timberwolves didn't score again as the Magic closed it out.

Vucevic scored 14 first-half points as Orlando held a 65-55 lead at the break. The score was tied at 51 before Fultz scored back-to-back baskets to start a half-ending 14-4 spurt.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.