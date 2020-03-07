Left Menu
Porzingis, Mavericks manhandle Grizzlies

  • Reuters
  • |
  07-03-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:01 IST
Porzingis, Mavericks manhandle Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingi (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@kporzee)

Kristaps Porzingis contributed six of his game-high 26 points to a 25-6 flurry that opened the second half, and the host Dallas Mavericks ran away from the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 121-96 victory Friday night. Porzingis added a game-high-tying 11 rebounds, and Luka Doncic complemented a team-high six assists with 21 points, helping the Mavericks post a second straight win.

Josh Jackson came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for the Grizzlies, whose three-game winning streak ended. A jumper by Tyus Jones gave Memphis a 39-37 lead in the fourth minute of the second quarter before the Mavericks dominated most of the rest of the game.

Dallas took the upper hand for good with a 19-2 run that featured four 3-pointers, two by Porzingis and one apiece by Seth Curry and Delon Wright. The burst gave the Mavericks a 56-41 lead. The Mavericks' advantage was 12 at halftime before they took complete control at the start of the third period.

Maxi Kleber made a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson added another in the 25-6 run that opened an 86-55 lead. Curry finished with 15 points, Courtney Lee 13, Wright 11 and Justin Jackson 10 for Dallas, which had alternated wins and losses in its last five games.

Porzingis shot 4-for-9 on 3-point attempts, helping the Mavericks outscore the Grizzlies 54-27 from beyond the arc. The 121-point total gave Dallas 116 or more in nine of its last 13 games.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas recorded a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, and Ja Morant had 11 to go with a game-high eight assists for Memphis, which defeated the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets to begin a three-game trip. In taking a 2-1 lead in the season series, Dallas outshot Memphis 47.4 percent to 46.4 percent.

Memphis had held each of its previous three opponents under 90 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

