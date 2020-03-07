Porzingis, Mavericks manhandle Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzingis contributed six of his game-high 26 points to a 25-6 flurry that opened the second half, and the host Dallas Mavericks ran away from the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 121-96 victory Friday night. Porzingis added a game-high-tying 11 rebounds, and Luka Doncic complemented a team-high six assists with 21 points, helping the Mavericks post a second straight win.

Josh Jackson came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for the Grizzlies, whose three-game winning streak ended. A jumper by Tyus Jones gave Memphis a 39-37 lead in the fourth minute of the second quarter before the Mavericks dominated most of the rest of the game.

Dallas took the upper hand for good with a 19-2 run that featured four 3-pointers, two by Porzingis and one apiece by Seth Curry and Delon Wright. The burst gave the Mavericks a 56-41 lead. The Mavericks' advantage was 12 at halftime before they took complete control at the start of the third period.

Maxi Kleber made a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson added another in the 25-6 run that opened an 86-55 lead. Curry finished with 15 points, Courtney Lee 13, Wright 11 and Justin Jackson 10 for Dallas, which had alternated wins and losses in its last five games.

Porzingis shot 4-for-9 on 3-point attempts, helping the Mavericks outscore the Grizzlies 54-27 from beyond the arc. The 121-point total gave Dallas 116 or more in nine of its last 13 games.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas recorded a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, and Ja Morant had 11 to go with a game-high eight assists for Memphis, which defeated the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets to begin a three-game trip. In taking a 2-1 lead in the season series, Dallas outshot Memphis 47.4 percent to 46.4 percent.

Memphis had held each of its previous three opponents under 90 points.

