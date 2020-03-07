Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA to monitor anti-doping activity in coronavirus-hit areas

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) said it will monitor the anti-doping activity in the areas affected by coronavirus and advised Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) worldwide to prioritize health and safety while protecting the integrity of doping control programs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:02 IST
WADA to monitor anti-doping activity in coronavirus-hit areas
WADA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) said it will monitor the anti-doping activity in the areas affected by coronavirus and advised Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) worldwide to prioritize health and safety while protecting the integrity of doping control programs. This comes after WADA's February 21 announcement concerning testing of Chinese athletes and WADA's February 28 announcement that it was cancelling its Annual Symposium that was to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli, said: "WADA continues to watch the evolving Covid-19 situation closely with particular regard to how the virus may impact the conduct of anti-doping testing activity worldwide." "To that end, WADA urges all ADOs to follow the advice of local health authorities to ensure proper protection of athletes and doping control personnel; while, protecting the integrity of doping control programs, particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games," Niggli added.

WADA will closely monitor testing activity in regions affected by COVID-19 to detect any possible testing 'gaps' that may need to be addressed. WADA encouraged ADOs to advise the agency of any amendments that they are making to their testing programs so that WADA can coordinate and assist as necessary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia practising against slow spinners to tackle India's attack

Australia are focussing not only on the wily Poonam Yadav but preparing to take on Indias spin-heavy attack by practising against slow spinners ahead of Sundays Womens T20 World Cup final. Poonam had bamboozled Australia in the opening game...

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including ...

Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.It is ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020