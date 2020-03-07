Left Menu
Stellar support staff for Kings XI Punjab this IPL season

  PTI
  • |
  Mohali
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:42 IST
Kumble said, "The team we've managed to build is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our support staff brings in a great deal of experience and insight that will help us reach the goals that we have set for 2020 here at Kings XI Punjab." Image Credit: ANI

With the new season of the IPL just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab on Saturday announced their Anil Kumble-led support staff for the 13th edition. At the helm is former India captain Kumble who will serve as head coach and director of cricket operations. He will be supported by assistant coach Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe cricketer, who was previously the head coach of the England cricket team.

Kumble said, "The team we've managed to build is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our support staff brings in a great deal of experience and insight that will help us reach the goals that we have set for 2020 here at Kings XI Punjab." Jonty Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time, is the fielding coach. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who announced his retirement as a player from all forms of cricket on Saturday, is the team's batting coach.

Charl Langeveldt will bring his experience with the South African and Bangladesh national teams to the IPL as a bowling coach. Flower said, "I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. "The team looks great and we have a fantastic lineup and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of." The fitness of the team will be in the hands of Adrian Le Roux who is well versed in the challenges facing players with his stints with the Indian cricket team and other IPL teams.

