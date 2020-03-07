Left Menu
South Africa include Janneman Malan in squad for ODI series against India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday included Janneman Malan in their squad for the upcoming ODI series against India.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:06 IST
South Africa's Janneman Malan (Photo/ Cricket South Africa Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday included Janneman Malan in their squad for the upcoming ODI series against India. South Africa are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12.

CSA took to Twitter to announce Malan's inclusion and wrote that the 16-member team will depart for India on Sunday. "#BreakingNews Proteas opening batsman, Janneman Malan has been included into the team's ODI tour to India. They will now travel with a 16-man squad for the three-match series taking place in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata. The team departs for India tomorrow morning. #INDvSA," CSA tweeted.

Earlier on March 2, CSA announced their 15-member squad and spinner George Linde received maiden ODI call-up. Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection as he and his wife Khadija are anticipating the birth of their first child.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan. The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala while the other two matches will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

