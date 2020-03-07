Left Menu
Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history

  Dubai
  Updated: 07-03-2020 23:40 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 23:35 IST
Ankita shines with two wins as Indian Fed Cup team creates Fed Cup history
Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against talented Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the Play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia, here. Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial singles win against talented Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles. Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber. She then combined with seasoned Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4) 6-0 to seal India's place in the Play-offs where they will take on either Latvia or the Netherlands in April. They overcame a sluggish start as they were trailing 1-4 but regrouped to dominate the decisive set. India finished second in the six-team Group with four wins in a row after losing the opening tie to China, who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Since earning their place back in Asia/Oceania Group I in 2016, India remained in the regional group. With the rise of Ankita Raina, things began to improve.

Rituja Bhosale also played a key role in India's team as she provided winning starts in a few ties, sharing the burden with Ankita. Sania Mizra's return to Fed Cup after four years also helped the team as her inspirational presence and guidance helped the side immensely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

