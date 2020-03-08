Left Menu
Flyers top Sabres, stretch streak to 9

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 08:20 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 08:20 IST
Claude Giroux scored two goals, Joel Farabee added one goal and the red-hot Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to nine with a 3-1 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Jakub Voracek and Travis Sanheim each assisted on both of Giroux's goals as the Flyers improved to 25-5-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 38 saves. The Flyers scored at least three goals for the 14th consecutive game and won nine straight for the first time since 2016.

Dominik Kahun scored the lone goal for the skidding Sabres, who dropped their sixth in a row. Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots.

Buffalo failed to score on its first power play and the Flyers had a number of scoring chances but couldn't capitalize on a pair of power plays midway through the first period, either. Jack Eichel nearly scored at 16:59 when his shot was denied by Hart from point-blank range in front of the net as the Sabres dominated much of the first period, outshooting the hosts 13-4 in the frame.

Philadelphia's Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who has a five-game point streak, came close to snapping the scoreless game when he received a pass and fired a wrist shot at 6:03 of the second. But Hutton was able to make a last-second pad save. Giroux put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 10:04 of the second when he stopped the puck with his skate and sent a backhand shot past Hutton.

The Sabres tied the game at 1 when Kahun was wide open in front and easily scored at 16:54. Giroux recorded his second goal of the game and the 21st of the season when he received a pass from Voracek and gave the Flyers a 2-1 advantage at 9:28 of the third. Voracek added his 10th assist in the last five games.

The Sabres received two more power plays late in the third yet couldn't score, extending their frustrating streak to 0-for-17. Philadelphia then took advantage as Farabee stole the puck off Hutton's stick and scored the games' final goal at 14:49.

--Field Level Media

