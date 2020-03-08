Hornets score first 20, never trail in defeat of Rockets

The Charlotte Hornets scored the game's first 20 points and went on to defeat the visiting Houston Rockets on Saturday, 108-99, behind 24 points from Terry Rozier. Devonte' Graham added 23 points, PJ Washington contributed 22 points, Cody Zeller had 13 points and Miles Bridges was good for 10 points for Charlotte, which maintained a double-figure lead for a large portion of the second half.

The Hornets closed a four-game homestand with their only victory during that stretch. Unlike many other games this season, Charlotte stood strong in the waning minutes and avoided last-minute drama. James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but he was charged with 10 of the team's 20 turnovers. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

Robert Covington poured in 25 points and Jeff Green added 20 points for Houston, which has lost three straight for only the third time this season. Covington made seven 3-point shots. Houston played without guard Russell Westbrook (rest), limiting their top-level offensive options. Westbrook had a team-leading 29 points two nights earlier in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Aside from Harden and Covington, the Rockets' starters combined for eight total points. Still, the Hornets had a tough time keeping the Rockets at bay in the third quarter -- despite Rozier having scored all of his 24 points in the game's first 36 minutes. Houston outscored Charlotte 33-25 in the third to trim the Hornets' lead to 82-76 heading into the fourth.

Both teams finished with 15 3-point baskets, with Houston taking 45 attempts to Charlotte's 32. The Rockets missed their first six shots and committed seven turnovers as the Hornets built the 20-point lead before Houston scored.

In the second quarter, Houston scored the first 10 points and worked its way back to within three points. But Charlotte fought back to hold a 57-43 halftime lead. The Rockets committed 14 first-half turnovers and the Hornets had eight 3-point baskets.

The Hornets avenged a 15-point loss from last month in Houston. --Field Level Media

