T20 WC final: Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India

Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and choose to bat first in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning (L) and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (R) (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter).

Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and choose to bat first in the Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday. India goes into the finals being the only undefeated side in the ongoing tournament.

It is the first time, that India has managed to reach the finals of the tournament, and the side would be playing in front of more than 80,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On the other hand, Australia have won the T20 World Cup four times. They are the only team in the history of the tournament to reach the knock-out stages in every edition.

Both the teams are unchanged for the summit clash. India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Australia playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt. The final will truly be a spectacle as it will be played on the occasion of International Women's Day. (ANI)

