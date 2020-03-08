Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:34 IST
NBA roundup: Cavs top Nuggets again, complete season sweep

Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers stunned the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night. Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Matthew Dellavedova had seven points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which swept the season series against the Nuggets and ended a four-game skid.

Will Barton scored 22 points, Gary Harris had 18 and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver. Nikola Jokic had just eight points but added eight rebounds and eight assists. The Cavaliers led by five early in the fourth but went cold for nearly five minutes, allowing Denver to go up 93-90. Sexton ended the drought with a pair of free throws with 5:50 left, and that started a 10-0 run that put Cleveland ahead for good.

Charlotte Hornets 108 - Houston Rockets 99 The Hornets scored the game's first 20 points, Terry Rozier scored all 24 of his points in the first three quarters, and Charlotte topped host Houston.

Devonte' Graham added 23 points, PJ Washington contributed 22 points, Cody Zeller had 13 points and Miles Bridges was good for 10 points for Charlotte, which closed a four-game homestand with its only victory during that stretch. James Harden scored 30 points for the Rockets, but he was charged with 10 of the team's 20 turnovers. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Houston played without guard Russell Westbrook (rest).

Sacramento Kings 123 - Portland Trail Blazers 111 Bogdan Bogdanovic matched his career high of seven 3-pointers and recorded 27 points and eight assists, as Sacramento halted a 12-game losing streak in Portland with a dominant victory.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points, and Harrison Barnes added 20 as the Kings won in Portland for the first time since Dec. 8, 2012. They also equaled the franchise record of 21 3-pointers (in 39 attempts), with Hield knocking down six and Barnes making five. De'Aaron Fox recorded 14 points and 11 assists for the Kings, who have won seven of their last nine games. Sacramento stands 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Utah Jazz 111 - Detroit Pistons 105 Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Utah stretched its winning streak to five games with a win in Detroit.

The Jazz, who were closing out a four-game road trip, have won the last eight meetings between the clubs. They were playing the second end of a back-to-back after winning in Boston on Friday. Donovan Mitchell supplied 25 points, Jordan Clarkson contributed 14 points off the bench, and Mike Conley added 12. Christian Wood led the Pistons with a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Jordan McRae had 14 points apiece off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies 118 - Atlanta Hawks 101 Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 of his 27 points in the first quarter to help Memphis get off to a quick start and allow them to cruise past the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Valanciunas had 17 rebounds for his 32nd double-double of the season. It was the second time in a week that the Grizzlies have thumped the Hawks. Memphis won 127-88 in Atlanta on Monday. Atlanta got leading scorer Trae Young back in the lineup after he missed Friday's game with flu-like symptoms. Young, however, wasn't at full strength, played only 29 minutes, and was limited to 16 points -- 13 fewer than his season average -- and four assists.

Golden State Warriors 118 - Philadelphia Warriors 114 Villanova product Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of go-ahead free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining as Golden State edged Philadelphia in San Francisco, in a nationally televised game that featured more star power on the sidelines than on the court.

The Warriors learned during the day that Stephen Curry would be joining fellow former All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action because of an illness. Curry had returned from a 58-game absence because of a broken left hand on Thursday. Tobias Harris scored a team-high 24 points for the 76ers, who likewise were without three injured starters -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

With 'Roar' and 'Firework', Katy Perry lights up Women's T20 World Cup final

It was raining fireworks as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Celebrating International Womens Day, the 35-year-old sin...

Women's Day: Some women activists call PM's gesture amazing, others say it's attention seeking move

Some women activists saw Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to hand over his social media accounts to women as an amazing initiative to honour real and not reel women, while others called it an attention seeking move aimed to divert att...

NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country

Armed with special protective gear -- including safety gowns, spectacles, N-95 masks and gloves -- scientists at the National Institute of Virology NIV here are working round-the-clock to ensure smooth testing of samples for the deadly coro...

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020