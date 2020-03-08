NHL roundup: Lightning top Bruins in penalty-filled game

Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, and Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also tallied as the Lightning won for just the third time in their last eight games. Nikita Kucherov added an empty-netter.

Charlie McAvoy, Sean Kuraly and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves. The teams combined for 94 penalty minutes after playing four days earlier in a 2-1 Bruins win at Tampa Bay. Barclay Goodrow got it started on an elbow to the head of Ondrej Kase at 5:01 of the first period, and the Bruins went on the power play. But it was the Lightning who scored, not once but twice during the same penalty kill, 62 seconds apart. Tampa Bay eventually led 3-0, a lead it would not relinquish.

Flyers 3, Sabres 1 Claude Giroux scored two goals, Joel Farabee added one and red-hot Philadelphia extended its winning streak to nine with a win over visiting Buffalo.

Jakub Voracek and Travis Sanheim each assisted on both of Giroux's goals as the Flyers improved to 25-5-4 at home. Goaltender Carter Hart made 38 saves. The Flyers scored at least three goals for the 14th consecutive game and won nine straight for the first time since 2016. Dominik Kahun scored the lone goal for the skidding Sabres, who dropped their sixth in a row. Goaltender Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots.

Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 (OT) Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal 96 seconds into overtime, and Carolina picked up a crucial victory over New York at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Hurricanes snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The first 55 seconds of overtime was played 3-on-3 due to penalties on Carolina's Brady Skjei and New York's Mathew Barzal in the final minute of regulation. Barzal's penalty was a four-minute high sticking for drawing blood on Jordan Staal, and the Hurricanes had 2:27 of power-play time in overtime.

Capitals 5, Penguins 2 Nic Dowd produced his first career multiple-goal game with two goals and an assist as Washington won a Metropolitan Division showdown against host Pittsburgh.

Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, and Richard Panik each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (41-20-7), who built a 4-0 lead en route to ending a two-game losing streak and maintaining a grip on a share of first place in the Metropolitan despite Philadelphia's victory later Saturday. Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 26 Penguins shots.

Predators 1, Stars 0 Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days as visiting Nashville recorded the win.

Saros stopped all 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, earned in quick fashion after his third shutout. On Thursday night, Saros made 33 saves in the Predators' 2-0 win over the Stars in Nashville. The goalie is now 6-0-1 with a .939 save percentage in seven career games against Dallas. The victory temporarily moves the Predators (34-26-8, 76 points) into a wild-card position in the Western Conference, though five teams are within two points of the two wild-card spots. Nashville also moved within six points of Dallas (37-23-8, 82 points) for third place in the Central Division.

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1 Mikko Koskinen faced 46 shots and allowed only a single goal as host Edmonton frustrated and ultimately pulled away from Columbus.

Alex Chiasson, Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid, and Riley Sheahan each scored once for the Oilers, who are 6-0 in their last six Saturday games. Chiasson added an assist for a two-point night. Gustav Nyquist got the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who peppered Edmonton through three periods, outshooting the Oilers 46-24, including 21-7 in the first period alone. Columbus has lost seven straight road games (0-3-4).

Panthers 4, Canadiens 1 Chris Driedger made 33 saves in his first start since being injured Jan. 17 to help host Florida beat Montreal.

The game was scoreless midway through the second period before Lucas Wallmark struck. Mackenzie Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mike Hoffman later scored for the Panthers to seal the win. Driedger, 25, improved to 6-2-1 in just his 10th career start. Jake Evans spoiled Driedger's shutout hopes with a goal in the third period. Backup netminder Charlie Lindgren had 28 saves for Montreal.

Kings 7, Wild 3 Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist, and Los Angeles stretched its winning streak to five games with a win against visiting Minnesota.

The Kings hadn't won five in a row since an eight-game winning streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 9, 2017. Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, and Cal Petersen made 25 saves for Los Angeles, which is 8-2-1 since Feb. 12.

Senators 2, Sharks 1 (OT) Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime as visiting Ottawa skated to a victory over San Jose.

Anthony Duclair breezed up the right-wing before feeding Tierney, who beat Aaron Dell under the crossbar for his 11th goal of the season. Tierney's game-winning goal allowed him to make amends for losing control of the puck on a penalty shot in the second period. Nick Paul also scored, Duclair notched two assists and Craig Anderson finished with 31 saves for the Senators, who improved to 4-1-0 in their last five contests. Ottawa also snapped a six-game road winless skid (0-4-2) by winning the opener of a five-game trek.

Devils 6, Rangers 4 Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac scored two goals apiece as visiting New Jersey got four goals in the second period to beat New York.

Palmieri scored New Jersey's first goal and the first of two Devils goals in a span of 52 seconds early in the second. Fredrik Claesson scored after Palmieri's second, while Zajac and John Hayden scored in a span of 25 seconds late in the second period. Zajac added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.