Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Wings look to end run of futility vs. Lightning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:37 IST
Red Wings look to end run of futility vs. Lightning
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off a surprise against old rival Detroit on Friday. They'll try to end a long streak of futility against Eastern Conference opponent Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Wings snapped a six-game winless streak by edging another Original Six team, Chicago, 2-1 in Detroit.

Goalie Jonathan Bernier was the star, turning aside 32 shots. The Wings, who had dropped 10 of their previous 11 outings, snapped the Blackhawks' four-game winning streak. Detroit continues a four-game homestand against Tampa Bay. The Lightning has won 16 consecutive regular-season games against the Red Wings, the longest winning streak in franchise history against any opponent and the third-longest in league history. Detroit's most recent win over Tampa Bay came in November 2015.

In fact, the Wings have three chances before the end of the season to repay the Lightning. This will be the second of four meetings. In the first one on Dec. 29 at Tampa, Bernier made 37 saves, but the Wings' offense failed him in a 2-1 defeat. All of Detroit's goals in Friday's win came in the second period.

"We weren't very good in the third," coach Jeff Blashill said. "It looked like a team that hasn't won much, kind of self-combusted at times. But (Bernier) stayed strong. Again, I thought for 40 minutes we were good. We looked like a hockey team. We had the puck a lot. We did a lot of the things we want to do to be a better team." Tyler Bertuzzi ended a scoring drought with his first goal in 14 games. He scored off a feed from center Dylan Larkin, who reached the 50-point mark this season.

"As long as we're winning, that's not something I think about at all," Bertuzzi told NHL.com. "Obviously, you want to help score, you want to contribute to wins. It felt good to get a goal tonight. It was bigger to get a win." Robby Fabbri scored Detroit's other goal on a power play.

"Fabbs has been a big spark for us. He's a water bug out there," Larkin said to NHL.com. "He works hard, and he plays physical. He does it all, really." The Lightning has won three of their last four and collected a quality road victory against Boston on Saturday night.

Their special teams led the way. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals 1:02 apart in the first period. The Lightning led 3-0, then held off the Bruins' late charge and clinched the game with an empty-net goal.

The game got very chippy, as the Lightning and Bruins combined for 26 penalties and 94 penalty minutes. "It was two darn good hockey teams that wanted to win a game," coach Jon Cooper said. "Guys stuck up for each other. Everybody gets a little tall on the bench. It's one of those games that you don't see it as much anymore, but intimidation is still a factor. You look the tiger in the eye and don't back down, and everybody grows on the bench."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Virus forces Bahrain to hold Formula 1 GP without spectators

Bahrains Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus. One of the other early races in the Formu...

7-year-old cancer-stricken Indian boy's wish to meet Dubai Crown Prince fulfilled

The wish of a seven-year-old cancer-stricken Indian boy came true when Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan met him in a heart-touching gesture and posted their picture on social media. Abdullah Hussain from Hyderabad, suffering from third s...

Italy coronavirus lockdown: What are the restrictions?

Italy has imposed a virtual lockdown across a wide swathe of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in its latest attempt to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a summary of the main points of the 13-page d...

Women's Day: ITBP releases song composed and sung by jawan

A jawan of the border guarding force ITBP has composed and sung a Hindi song to mark International Womens Day on Sunday, officials said. The 724 minute audio-visual song, titled Lado, meri lado, was released by the force on its official soc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020