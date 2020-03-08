Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia crush India to win Women's T20 World Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:49 IST
Cricket-Australia crush India to win Women's T20 World Cup

Opening batswomen Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth Women's Twenty20 World Cup in front of a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The explosive Healy blasted a 39-ball 75 and pillaged five sixes from India's hapless bowlers while Mooney finished with an unbeaten 78 from 54 balls, driving the defending champions to an imposing total of 184 for four.

Having dropped both the Australian openers when they were on single figures in a dismal fielding display, a shellshocked India later crumbled under the floodlights to be out for 99 after 19.1 overs. Megan Schutt claimed the final wicket of tail-ender Poonam Yadav, with Ash Gardner scrambling forward from the midwicket boundary to catch an attempted slog and send home fans in the crowd of 86,174 into a frenzy.

Blighted by injuries, Australia had to grind through a slew of do-or-die matches to reach the decider after losing their tournament opener to India. Yet shorn of talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry and front-line fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, Meg Lanning's side produced their best performance of the tournament in the match that counted.

For India, who lost the one-day World Cup final to England at Lord's three years ago, their wait for a maiden global trophy in women's cricket will go on. They will rue a nervous start at the MCG, when opening bowler Deepti Sharma sent down three full tosses and was plundered for 14 runs in the first over.

The 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma's dream tournament ended in huge disappointment, when she dropped Healy at cover on nine runs and was later caught behind for two by the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rajeshwari Gayakwad put down a caught and bowled chance that would have dismissed Mooney for eight and the openers went on to produce a 115-run stand that set the platform for victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A CRPF constable, hailingfrom Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedlycommitted suicide by shooting himself with his service weaponin the early hours of Sunday, police saidAccording to police, Baban Vithal R...

Guj: Rs 13.8 lakh coins being carried without documents seized

Coins in denominations of Rs 5 and 10 and collectively worth Rs 13.80 lakh were seized from two persons who were carrying them in a car without valid documents in Gujarats Valsad city on Sunday, police said. During a routine check here in t...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020