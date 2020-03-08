Vikas Krishan, Pooja Rani qualify for Tokyo Olympics
India boxers Vikas Krishan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) won their respective matches and qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
India boxers Vikas Krishan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) won their respective matches and qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. Pooja advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic qualifiers after defeating Thailand's Pomnipa Chutee 5-0. With this victory, she became the first Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.
Vikas secured Olympic quota after securing a 5-0 victory over Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the quarter-final of the tournament. Later in the day, four Indians will be playing the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their Tokyo tickets. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pooja Rani
- India
- Vikas Krishan
- Asian
- Thailand
- Japan
- Satish Kumar
- Tokyo
- Lovlina Borgohain
ALSO READ
UK begins repatriating citizens from virus-stricken Japan cruise ship
Japan confirms four more virus cases, to close a school for two days
Triathlon Asian Cup to be held in Chennai on Feb 23
Asian Wrestling Championships: Four medals assured for India
Women's T20 WC: All-round West Indies defeat Thailand