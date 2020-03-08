Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect: Mandhana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:15 IST
Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect: Mandhana

Senior India player Smriti Mandhana called for the team to be left alone after its 85-run mauling by Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were outplayed in all departments of the game by the defending champions, who clinched their fifth world title in the shortest format.

"This is a time to introspect. Failure teaches you a lot more than success. The team needs to be left alone and think of how we can be better in the next few years," Mandhana said after the match. A sluggish start with the ball and in the field undermined India's attempts to overhaul the defending champions in their own backyard with the support of a 86,174 crowd at the iconic MCG.

Mandhana believed India are a transformed team in the shortest format, and she attributed it to head coach WV Raman. "T20 was never our best format, one-day was definitely the preferred format. Now we're playing each format equally well. That is one thing the coach has helped us with and we've developed massively," she said.

"The youngsters coming in have totally changed the set-up and the best part of the tournament was it was a complete team performance. That's one thing Raman has done -- developing us as a team not just one or two players. Today, it didn't work out but we've grown as a team, not just as one or two players." Mandhana's disappointing T20 World Cup -- that saw her manage a top score of 17 in four innings -- continued as India sunk to 99 all out. She also revealed she told a tearful Shafali Verma to be "really proud" of her performances despite a devastating final. Teen sensation Verma was distraught after getting out for two with the bat and drooping Alyssa Healy on nine.

"Shafali and I were standing together when we were receiving our medals. She was in tears. I told her she had to be really proud of the kind of campaign she'd had. When I played my first World Cup at the age of 16, I couldn't hit the ball 20 per cent of what she can hit," said Mandhana. "She has to be really proud of the way she played, but she was upset with the way she got out. She's thinking already how she can be better. She should be left alone, that's the most I can tell her." PTI AH AH PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Gulf shares slump after OPEC fails to agree virus action plan

Shares in the energy-dependent Gulf plunged to multi-year lows Sunday after OPECs failure to agree on a coronavirus action plan prompted fears of an all-out oil price war. OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal on production cuts that ...

Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP

In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns and one battling for life, said police. The incident took plac...

Unfortunate that a section of women committing indecent acts:

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said it is unfortunate that a section of women are committing indecent acts like making video with expletive- filled Tagore songs and some others are chanting provocative slogans at street pro...

Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO

Rishi Sunak, the UKs first Indian-origin finance minister, has cast himself as the countrys finance director with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the CEO. The 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is putting the finishing tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020