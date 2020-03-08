Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:34 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report ISL semifinal between ATK and Bengaluru FC. *Report I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Gokulam.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RANJI-FINAL-PREVIEW Saurashtra poised for Ranji Trophy glory at home By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 8 (PTI) Saurashtra, led by the inspirational Jaydev Unadkat, will back themselves to win an elusive Ranji Trophy title at home but a buoyant Bengal will be no pushovers in what promises to be an absorbing final beginning here on Monday. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-2ND LD FINAL Southern Stars do a 'high five' on Women's Day: Australia outclass India in T20 World Cup final Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) India saved their worst for the last as a brutal Australian side outclassed them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little here Sunday.

SPO-BOX-OLY-2NDLD QUALIFIERS Boxing: Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan book Olympic berths; enter semis of Asian qualifiers Amman (Jordan), Mar 8 (PTI) Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) and the seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) on Sunday became the first set of Indian boxers to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the semifinals of the continental qualifiers here. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-FINAL-LD COMMENTS I have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmapreet Kaur Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future even after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM SA ODI series: Fit-again Hardik, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar back, end of road for Kedar? Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South Africa, having successfully recuperated from a back surgery. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-FINAL-KAUR We can't blame Shafali for defeat, says India captain Kaur Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday backed beleaguered 16-year-old Shafali Verma after her dropped catch of Alyssa Healy cost India dear in the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-MANDHANA Team needs to be left alone, time to introspect: Mandhana Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) Senior India player Smriti Mandhana called for the team to be left alone after its 85-run mauling by Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-SHANTHA-DIANA Shantha says time for Kaur to review captaincy, Diana calls for introspection By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 8 (PTI) Former skipper Shantha Rangaswamy feels the time has come for Harmanpreet Kaur to take a call on her captaincy future as she is much more important to the Indian women's team as a batter than a leader.

SPO-CRI-WT20-JHULAN Not the time for post-mortem, they are all heroes: Jhulan Goswami By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Former India captain Jhulan Goswami is certainly disappointed with India's World T20 final defeat in the hands of Australia but feels that this is not the right time to do a "post-mortem" of the abject surrender. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-TWEETS Kohli, Tendulkar say women's team will bounce back stronger New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian men's team captain Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday praised the national team's performance in the Women's T20 World Cup, saying they will bounce back stronger from the defeat to Australia in the final.

SPO-CHESS-WOM-HARIKA FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Harika loses to Kosteniuk; slips to third spot Lausanne, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika went down to former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the sixth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here to slip to third spot. SPO-FED-IND-COMMENTS It's surreal, dream come true for Fed Cup team By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Indian women's tennis team was in a state of disbelief long after it had entered a territory never explored by its predecessors -- a place in the Fed Cup playoffs.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-CAMPAIGN ICC launches campaign to promote women's cricket Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Sunday launched a 12-month campaign dedicated to the promotion of women's cricket to build on the momentum of the ongoing T20 World Cup here. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-TURNOUT 86,174 fans turn up at MCG, create record in women's cricket Melbourne, Mar 8 (PTI) Women's cricket changed forever on Sunday as a record 86,174 fans checked into the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to watch India take on Australia in the final of T20 World Cup.

SPO-HOCK-AWARDS Manpreet, Rani bag Player of Year awards at Hockey India Annual Awards New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) National team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal on Sunday won the Dhruv Batra Player of the Year Award 2019 in the men's and women's categories respectively at the third Hockey India Annual Awards here. SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU rise to fourth with 1-0 win over Indian Arrows Imphal, Mar 8 (PTI) Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC scored a last-gasp goal to beat All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows 1-0 at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-CHARLESWORTH Charlesworth wants India-Australia men's hockey final in Tokyo Olympics By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Visibly impressed by the progress made by India over the last decade, hockey legend Ric Charlesworth on Sunday said that an India-Australia summit clash is a possibility in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. SPO-RANJI-WRIDDHIMAN Our guys know how to get Pujara out, says Wriddhiman By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 8 (PTI) Wriddhiman Saha is confident that Bengal's unheralded bunch of bowlers have seen enough of Cheteshwar Pujara on television to plot his dismissal when they take on Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020