Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:05 IST
Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BuffaloSabres)

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington (41-20-7, 89 points) is even with the Philadelphia Flyers on points. While Washington has a solid 4-2-1 record over its last seven games, they have lost ground to the red-hot Flyers, winners of nine straight games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are also lurking five points behind the Capitals and Flyers, though Washington delivered a setback to Sidney Crosby and company with a 5-2 road victory in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. "This was a good game for us to kind of feel how it usually feels in this room with everyone working for each other, everyone working hard and playing hard. ... So this is something we can build on," said Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, who recorded a goal and an assist against the Penguins.

"We can use a lot of clips from today as positive reinforcement of what we have to do moving forward and how we have to play, and how many people we need involved on a shift-to-shift basis." Buffalo (29-31-8, 66 points) couldn't provide the Capitals with any favors on Saturday as the Sabres dropped a 3-1 result to the Flyers. The Sabres outshot Philadelphia by a 39-24 margin but allowed two unanswered goals in the last 11 minutes.

The Sabres are 0-6-0 over their last six games, their longest streak of regulation losses since they dropped six in a row from Dec. 28, 2015, to Jan. 8, 2016. The reason behind the winless streak is simple: lack of offense. Buffalo hasn't scored more than two goals in any of the six losses, and the team is 0-for-17 on the power play over its last seven games.

"Any time it's going like that, it's not fun. You want to win games," forward Jeff Skinner said. "We're getting opportunities, we're just not finding ways to bury them, and then the other team is. That's been the difference in most of the games lately." The Sabres' 39 shots against Philadelphia represents Buffalo's largest shot total of the six-game drought. Fifteen of those shots came from Skinner, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, who played together on the same line for the first time this season.

After missing 17 games with a lower-body injury, Linus Ullmark was available as Carter Hutton's backup on Saturday. If healthy, Ullmark could hit the ice for the first time since Jan. 28. That said, the Sabres may opt to start Hutton based on Ullmark's last outing against Washington. The goalie allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-1 Capitals rout over the Sabres on Nov. 1.

Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Capitals are 12-3-0 in their last 15 games against Buffalo. Braden Holtby is Washington's probable starter in net on Monday. Holtby is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, including a 26-save performance against the Penguins.

The Capitals are 14-2-1 against Atlantic Division teams this season. Washington forward Richard Panik has six points (two goals, four assists) over a four-game point streak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia outplayed us, says BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia outplayed India in the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an u...

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020