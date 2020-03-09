Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geekie scores twice in debut as Hurricanes top Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 02:02 IST
Geekie scores twice in debut as Hurricanes top Penguins

Justin Williams and Morgan Geekie each scored twice Sunday as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes moved into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the NHL debut for the 21-year-old Geekie.

Jake Gardiner had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina (37-25-5), which won for the second time in two days. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, playing in his sixth NHL game, picked up his second career win. He made 28 saves.

Patrick Marleau and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins (39-23-6), who lost for the second time in two days and have dropped eight of their past 10. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

It was the first meeting of the season, and the first of four in 21 days, for the clubs. Marleau, acquired at the trade deadline last month, opened the scoring at 9:19 of the first with his first goal for Pittsburgh. He came off the bench, got a pass from Conor Sheary, split the Carolina coverage and sent a backhander between Nedeljkovic's pads.

Geekie, promoted after Ryan Dzingel was injured on Saturday, tied it 33 seconds later with his first NHL goal. He deflected a shot by Gardiner past Jarry. On a five-on-three power play, Malkin gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 16:33 of the first. From the top of the slot, he used a Patric Hornqvist screen and boomed home a one-timer.

That gave Malkin two goals and eight points in four games. Slavin tied it once more for the Hurricanes, on a floater from the right point at 13:07 of the second.

Carolina got its first lead at 18:04 of the second period. Gardiner's one-timer from the top of the slot on a power play got past Jarry's glove to make it 3-2. At 8:03 of the third, Williams scored for the fourth game in a row to give the Hurricanes a 4-2 lead. On Haydn Fleury's shot from the left point, Williams deflected the puck backward between his skates and under Jarry's pads.

Williams struck again, from in tight, at 15:02 of the third to boost the Carolina lead to 5-2, and Geekie got his second score at 16:19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Onward' Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum $40 Million; SXSW canceled, over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Onward Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum 40 MillionDisney and Pixars Onward debuted this weekend to 40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing star...

Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss 2 games with knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss two games due to a minor knee sprain, the team announced Sunday. Antetokounmpo was injured during Friday nights loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He will miss Sundays game at the Ph...

Soccer-England substitute White snatches 1-0 win against Japan

Englands Ellen White came off the bench to grab a late goal for a 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday that revived their campaign in the SheBelieves Cup after they lost to hosts the United States in their opening game of the invitational tournamen...

Coronavirus: Holidays for kindergarten classes ordered in Bengaluru

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in BengaluruThe decision wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020