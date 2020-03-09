Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss 2 games with knee sprain

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss two games due to a minor knee sprain, the team announced Sunday. Antetokounmpo was injured during Friday night's loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He will miss Sunday's game at the Phoenix Suns and Monday's game at the Denver Nuggets.

An MRI revealed Antetokounmpo had a minor joint capsule sprain of his left knee. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks, who entered Sunday's game with a league-best 53-10 record.

The team said Antetokounmpo's status for Thursday's scheduled home against the Boston Celtics would be updated later in the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.