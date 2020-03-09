Rangers OF Calhoun hit in mouth by 95 mph fastball

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was taken to a hospital after being hit in the mouth by a 95 mph fastball on Sunday afternoon during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise, Ariz. Calhoun, 25, stayed on the ground for an extended period after the pitch from Dodgers right-hander Julio Urias. Calhoun got up under his own power but was carted off the field.

The Rangers did not have any further updates on the extent of Calhoun's injury, MLB.com reported. Calhoun last season set career highs across the board, hitting .269 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs in 83 games for the Rangers. He has appeared in 131 career games since 2017, hitting .258 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs.

Texas acquired Calhoun from the Dodgers on July 31, 2017, as part of the deal that sent right-hander Yu Darvish to Los Angeles.

