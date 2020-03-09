Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Koepka finishes 47th at Bay Hill, vows to keep grinding

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 06:25 IST
Golf-Koepka finishes 47th at Bay Hill, vows to keep grinding

A day after shooting the worst score of his PGA Tour career, Brooks Koepka went 10 shots better with a one-under-par 71 in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday. Not that the American was particularly impressed.

His long game was still bad, Koepka said, using an expletive to describe it, though he at least was happy with his putting. "Found something with my putting, so my putting, the touch is back. I feel very confident with that," the world number three said after finishing equal 47th, 13 strokes behind English winner Tyrrell Hatton at Bay Hill in Orlando.

"I just need to figure out the long game ... Still close on the swing, sometimes it's there and then sometimes it's not." Koepka's form this year has been a far cry from the dominant player who won back-to-back U.S. Opens (2017-18) and PGA Championships (2018-2019) not so long ago, becoming a clear world number one in the process.

He quickly played his way back into form from a wrist injury that kept him out for three months early in 2018, but a partially torn left knee patella tendon last year has proven more problematic. After having stem-cell treatment, he reinjured the knee slipping on concrete in South Korea in October and missed three months recuperating.

Koepka on Sunday vowed to keep working until he found the old spark, though with the Players Championship starting on Thursday, and the Masters looming early next month, it is hardly the ideal time of year to be searching for one's game. "Eventually all the hard work's going to pay off," Koepka said.

"It's just a matter of how quick it's going to turn. Listen, it's coming together piece by piece."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells canceled the tennis tournament on Sunday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Southern California. There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riv...

Japan's Kobe confirms coronavirus case in woman in her 40s

The Japanese city of Kobe said on Monday a woman in her 40s has tested positive for the coronavirus.The woman had been to a live music show in Osaka, an official told a news conference.Japan has now seen 14 deaths from the virus of which se...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares sunk by coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge

Asian shares sank in a sea of red on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20 after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price. The worlds top oil exporter ...

Oladipo's late jumper lifts Pacers past Mavericks

Victor Oladipo sank a go-ahead jumper with 38.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis collected 20 points and 17 rebounds to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020