Heat rally to beat Wizards despite Butler injury

Bam Adebayo posted 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 100-89 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Miami, which snapped its four-game road losing streak, also got 23 points and seven rebounds from Duncan Robinson.

Washington's Bradley Beal, who entered the game ranked second in the NBA in scoring (30.5), had 23 points but only three after halftime. He shot 1-for-12 in the second half, and that allowed Miami to close out the game on a 25-6 run. However, Miami's five-time All-Star and leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, left the game in the third quarter due to a toe injury and didn't return. He was held to nine points -- none in the second half. Butler failed to record a rebound or assist.

Washington guard Shabazz Napier, who made his NBA debut with the Heat in 2014, burned his former team by tying his season-high with 27 points while adding seven assists and four steals. Wizards forward Davis Bertans added 25 points, thanks to eight 3-pointers. The Heat were without guard Tyler Herro and center Meyers Leonard, both due to ankle injuries, and forward Jae Crowder (concussion).

Washington was without point guard Ish Smith (hamstring injury). The Heat, playing well from the start, led 7-0 after three-plus minutes and was up by 10 points before Washington closed its deficit to 29-23 by the end of the first quarter.

The Heat had just a 57-54 advantage at halftime, and Washington took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Beal with 6:27 left in the third. With 2:09 left in the third, two former University of Michigan teammates got into it as Miami's Robinson was hit with a technical foul for pushing Washington's Mo Wagner.

After all that, the score was 72-72 after three quarters. Washington led by as many as eight points in the fourth, but the Wizards could not survive Beal's cold shooting at the end.

--Field Level Media

