Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz look to continue winning ways vs. Raptors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:15 IST
Jazz look to continue winning ways vs. Raptors

The Utah Jazz will look to extend their five-game winning streak when they return home to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz completed an undefeated four-game road trip on Saturday with a 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons after beating the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Raptors will complete a back-to-back set of games after defeating the host Sacramento Kings 118-113 Sunday night in a game that was tied with 34 seconds remaining. The Jazz will be striving for consistency. Their current winning streak was preceded by a four-game losing streak, which has become a pattern.

It will be a matter of continuing to play solid defense. "We're picking up the ball a little bit earlier, we're being a little bit more aggressive on screens, and I think everybody is just kind of feeding off of each other's energy," Jazz point guard Mike Conley told reporters of the difference in Utah's recent play. "When we're playing that hard and that aggressive while communicating, we can beat some really good teams and have some good stretches of basketball. I think we're learning that, that we can be that good. We've just got to continue to do it."

Conley scored 25 points against the Celtics on Friday and has overcome a slow start that included a hamstring injury in his first season with the Jazz after he was acquired in an offseason trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. 'The guy's been banged up, and he's with a new team," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He's got two little kids and he just moved to Salt Lake, he's got a new number, he's got a new jersey, he's got a new time zone, he's got a new altitude. Just let him play. That's how I feel."

Conley had 12 points on Saturday against the Pistons while Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his 45th double-double of the season. The Raptors are 3-1 so far on their five-game road trip against Western Conference teams. The only loss came against the Denver Nuggets to open the trip last Sunday.

They had a struggle against the Kings before Pascal Siakam took charge of the game late, scoring eight straight points down the stretch to finish with 23 for the game. The Raptors continue to get outstanding play from guard Norman Powell, who had 31 points Sunday night. Point guard Kyle Lowry added 30 points.

"We kind of feel (Powell) going and we start running some stuff where he can turn hard and get into the paint," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said recently. "When he gets in that mode, the ball seems to get to him and he's got a variety of stuff going. He'll get to the hole, hit a 3, hit a pull-up. He'll get a lot, make a lot of good decisions." The Raptors are close to having a full healthy roster. Center Marc Gasol returned Sunday after missing 15 games with a hamstring injury. He scored three points with two rebounds and two assists in nearly 16 minutes off the bench.

Guard Fred VanVleet missed his fifth straight game with a sore shoulder and probably will not return until next Saturday at home against the Detroit Pistons -- the Raptors' next game after Monday. The Raptors defeated the Jazz 130-110 on Dec. 1 at Toronto after leading 77-37 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavi...

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the worlds largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and P...

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government aft...

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs: Joint statement by Opposition leaders.

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs Joint statement by Opposition leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020