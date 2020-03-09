Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playoff-hungry Panthers face tall order in St. Louis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:40 IST
Playoff-hungry Panthers face tall order in St. Louis
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

The Florida Panthers will resume their playoff chase when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. The Panthers enter the day closer to third in the Atlantic Division -- three points behind third-place Toronto -- than they are to the second wild card in the East (three points behind Carolina).

"Let's use this momentum swing here and a change of a direction here in a real positive way," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville told reporters after his team beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Saturday night to end a five-game homestand, which saw the Panthers go 1-2-2. "Let's get going here knowing that, hey, we could have a great opportunity." Overall the Panthers are 2-4-2 in their last eight games, but Quenneville liked how they bore down against the Canadiens.

"I thought we had a workmanlike type of game, more businesslike than we've had recently," Quenneville said. "We took that awful stretch we've had here and turned it into a different situation when you look at where we're sitting." The Western Conference-leading Blues have won nine of their last 10 games. They shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on the road Sunday night to maintain their two-point lead over Colorado for both the top spot in the conference and the Central Division lead.

They needed to tighten up their defensive play after suffering a 4-2 loss at New Jersey on Friday. "A lot of times you go on these (winning) streaks and maybe you're getting bounces and finding ways to win that maybe aren't necessarily playing the way that you want to play," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo told reporters.

Blues coach Craig Berube was pleased with how his team responded against the Blackhawks, especially against Chicago's power play. "The penalty kill was excellent," Berube said. "Obviously we ran into some penalty trouble tonight. They did a good job killing and keeping it 1-0. More aggressive, and just running routes properly. The clears (were) really good tonight, using each other to clear pucks."

The Blues are 23-6-5 at home at Enterprise Center this season. The Panthers are 17-12-4 on the road. Jake Allen started in goal against the Blackhawks, so Jordan Binnington is likely to start against the Panthers. Binnington has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last eight starts.

With Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky nursing a lower-body injury, minor league veteran Chris Driedger started the last two games and stopped 59 of 62 shots. He is 6-2-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in 11 games this season. Driedger played just three NHL games in his first six professional seasons.

"I can't say enough good things about how comfortable he looked in these two games at home," Quenneville said. "He did everything he could to get us points. He did what he had to do." Bobrovsky is hoping to return against the Blues or Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Berube juggled his forward lines again Sunday, separating center Robert Thomas from wingers Zach Sanford and David Perron. "I think they're just not connected," Berube told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "They're not working in synch together. They're a little late. They're not connected as a threesome out there. You need three guys on a line to make it work nowadays. If you have two guys doing it and one guy's not, it just doesn't work."

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, but he could return Monday. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavi...

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the worlds largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and P...

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government aft...

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs: Joint statement by Opposition leaders.

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs Joint statement by Opposition leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020