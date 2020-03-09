Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confident Vani looks at back-to-back wins on Hero WPG Tour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:33 IST
Confident Vani looks at back-to-back wins on Hero WPG Tour

Armed with the confidence of a long-awaited win last week, Vani Kapoor returns for the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour this week at ITC's Classic Golf & Country Club. Vani is one of the 26 players, including two amateurs, teeing up at the course which hosted two Asian Tour events late last year. Vani, who went winless in 2019 and won only once in the first event of 2018, seems to be finding her game once again and it has showed in the last few starts.

Vani was runner-up in the fourth leg and won the fifth, while she was T-4 in the first leg and fifth in the third leg. She did not play in the second leg. Four players have won the five events held this season so far, with the only multiple winner being rookie Pranavi Urs. Her first win came in her last event as an amateur and in the very next event she won on her debut as a professional.

The other winners this season have been Ridhima Dilawari (first leg), Amandeep Drall (fourth leg) and Vani Kapoor (fifth leg). Pranavi won the second and third legs. Pranavi has been most consistent this season with two wins and two runner-up finishes and only once has been out of the Top-2, which was T-11 in the fourth leg. However, she will need to tighten up her game in the closing stages, if she has to convert her excellent showing into more wins.

Amandeep Drall, third in the first leg, was runner-up to the then amateur Pranavi in the third leg. She won the fourth leg and was runner-up in the fifth. That means she has been in the Top-5 in each of her four starts so far. The showing has also given her the top spot on the Hero Women’s Tour Order of Merit. Ridhima Dilawari, who won the first leg, has played only once since which was last week, when she finished T-7.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Gursimar Badwal are yet to hit form this season, while Ananya Datar, runner-up in the second leg, will miss this event due to her final year college exams. Oviya Reddi, who has shown good form this season, will be looking for her maiden win..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

The following are talking points from the weekends Premier League actionSOLSKJAER NEEDS MORE TO REACH GOALS Manchester Uniteds 2-0 win in their derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, was proof that the Norwegians rebuildin...

Judge says downing of MH17 'almost incomprehensible' as murder trial begins

A Dutch judge described as almost incomprehensible the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine that killed all 298 passengers and crew on board, as the trial of three fugitive Russians and a Ukrainian began on Monday near Am...

Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan President for second term, rival Abdullah holds parallel inauguration

Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as the President of Afghanistan for the second term at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Monday afternoon local time. The ceremony was attended by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, US Charge d...

61 coronavirus patients in Wuhan shifted after treatment, authorities shut hospitals as cases dwindle

The batch of 61 people, admitted at a makeshift hospital here for coronavirus treatment, has been sent for further observation and recuperation. After being shifted from the sports venue-turned-hospital, many of these patients will be obser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020