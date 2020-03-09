Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

LifeCell launches film on Prenatal Yoga in association with Sameera Reddy

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Mar 9 ANIPRNewswire LifeCell International, Indias premier stem cell bank and mother and child diagnostics company today announced the launch of its signature film on Prenatal Yoga in partnership with Sameera Reddy...

People News Roundup: Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence Fr...

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon waiting to hear if creditors will cooperate or sue -minister

Lebanon is waiting for bondholders to decide whether they will cooperate in a debt restructuring or pursue legal action against the country following its move to suspend a foreign currency debt repayment, the economy minister said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020