Shujaa down to 12th after sixth round of HSBC Sevens World

Shujaa collected 6 points after exiting the tournament at the 9th place semifinal stage, going down 12-7 to Scotland.

The team had earlier failed to qualify for the cup competition, finishing bottom of Pool C after losing their three matches, 29-0 to eventual tournament winners New Zealand, 14-12 to Ireland and 17-14 to Spain. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialKRU)

The Kenya men's national sevens team, Shujaa, is down to 12th after the sixth round of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Canada Sevens which was held at the B.C Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this past weekend.

Shujaa collected 6 points after exiting the tournament at the 9th place semifinal stage, going down 12-7 to Scotland. They had reached this stage after beating Wales 28-0 in the 9th place quarterfinal. They have earlier collected 3 points at the Los Angeles leg played a week earlier.

The team had earlier failed to qualify for the cup competition, finishing bottom of Pool C after losing their three matches, 29-0 to eventual tournament winners New Zealand, 14-12 to Ireland and 17-14 to Spain.

With four rounds left, Shujaa is placed 12th overall with 35 points.

(With Inputs from APO)

