Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:36 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

By Rik Sharma March 9 - Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 to go top of La Liga, while Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La Liga.

MADRID STARS BRING JOY ON ROAD The relegation battle is heating up with Mallorca and Leganes both earning their first away wins of the season at the weekend, inspired by loan players from Real Madrid.

Mallorca earned a 2-1 victory over Eibar and Leganes won by the same scoreline at Villarreal. Although both clubs remained in the relegation zone, they left Espanyol three points adrift at the bottom. Takefusa Kubo struck the winner for Mallorca and Real Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez scored both of Leganes’s goals, including a sensational volley.

“Oscar is a spectacular player, top level,” said Leganes coach Javier Aguirre. “He’s pure talent, he’s got a shot similar to Cristiano Ronaldo. I see him at Real Madrid, along with Martin Odegaard and Kubo the Santiago Bernabeu is going to enjoy it.”

REAL SOCIEDAD’S MESSI STRATEGY Real Sociedad utilised an interesting technique to defend a Lionel Messi free-kick at Camp Nou.

The Argentine playmaker is arguably the world’s best free-kick taker and the Basque side decided to make his life as hard as possible when he had a dead ball opportunity about 25 metres from goal. Imanol Alguacil’s side made a short wall of three men, placed a player on either post and packed the box with the rest of their side.

It meant Barcelona could fill the box too, without fear of being offside, and left Messi very little goal to aim at. The Argentine’s effort was headed to safety by a defender on the edge of the six yard box, and it may be a tactic which other sides copy in the future to keep Messi at bay.

“It was good,” admitted Barcelona coach Quique Setien of the defensive strategy. “But it has a risk too, because the goalkeeper might not be able to see the ball coming.”

GIVE AND TAKE Real Betis defender Sidnei and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema took with one hand and gave with the other in an entertaining battle.

The game was an end-to-end whirlwind and that sense of madness was exacerbated by the goals. Sidnei crashed in a sensational opener, catching out Thibaut Courtois with a thumping drive at the near post, before giving away a penalty with a clumsy foul on Marcelo.

Benzema slotted home from the spot, grateful for only his third goal in 15 matches, but then handed Betis their winner on a plate. The French striker undercooked a pass for Sergio Ramos and Andres Guardado intercepted it and played in former Barcelona forward Cristian Tello to finish. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Britain to produce draft trade deal before next round of EU talks

Britain said on Monday it intended to produce a draft Free Trade Agreement FTA before its next round of negotiations with the European Union later this month.The next negotiating round will take place on 18-20 March in London. The UK expect...

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Greeks and Turks are waging a proxy war on social media with photos, video and commentary purporting to show the other side behaving badly in a migrant crisis that has seriously strained already tense relations between Athens and Ankara.An ...

Man arrested in connection with rioting in northeast Delhi

A man has been arrested in connection with four cases of rioting in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, they said.On March 5, four cases of rioting were registered at the Gokulpuri pol...

Coronavirus: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh to be sealed

Mizorams borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020