Bills sign CB Norman to one-year deal

Cornerback Josh Norman agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million to join the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with Sean McDermott. McDermott, head coach of the Bills, was defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers during Norman's best seasons.

Norman spent the past four seasons with the Washington Redskins and was released on Feb. 14. Norman only played in two of the final six games in 2019 before he was benched by the Redskins. He turned 32 in December.

He has 14 career interceptions in eight NFL seasons.

