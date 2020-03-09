Left Menu
Soccer-Kane boost for Spurs and England as he resumes training

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given club and country a major boost after returning to training following a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 1. Television footage showed England's captain training at Tottenham's training ground on Monday, albeit not with the rest of the first team preparing for Tuesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at RB Leipzig.

"Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet," Kane said on Twitter. His injury, sustained against Southampton, was severe enough to require surgery and manager Jose Mourinho initially suggested he might not return before the end of the season.

It now looks as though Kane, who has scored 27 goals for Tottenham and England this season, will be back to play some part in the Premier League run-in. That will be a relief for England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euro 2020 championship which starts in June.

Tottenham have also been without their other main striker Son Heung-min after he broke his arm.

