Spurs say MRI reveals Murray has calf strain

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 04:35 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 04:35 IST
The San Antonio Spurs announced that point guard Dejounte Murray underwent an MRI exam on Monday morning that detected a strained right calf. The team did not elaborate on a specified timetable for Murray to return, though it is expected he will be sidelined for at least its home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Murray was injured at some point during San Antonio's previous game, a 132-129 overtime loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Murray scored 17 points with seven rebounds, six assists and a season-high six steals in the defeat, in which he played 31 minutes before fouling out. In his third NBA season since the Spurs selected him late in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray has averaged career highs in points (10.7), rebounds (5.8), assists (4.1), steals (1.7) and minutes played (24.9) in 58 games, starting 50 -- also a career best.

Murray, 23, has averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his 177 career games (106 starts). He missed the entire 2018-19 season after suffering a torn right ACL during a preseason game against the Houston Rockets. --Field Level Media

