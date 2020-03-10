Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks host Islanders in battle of wild-card hopefuls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 06:28 IST
Canucks host Islanders in battle of wild-card hopefuls

The New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks entered the week in the same position -- tied for the last wild-card playoff berth in their respective conferences. And both are headed in the wrong direction.

The Islanders (35-23-9, 79 points) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they play at Vancouver (35-27-6, 76 points) on Tuesday night. The Canucks have lost five of their past six games (1-5-0). The Canucks lost 2-1 at home to Columbus on Sunday night despite outshooting the Blue Jackets, 27-22.

"We're in games," said Canucks forward Tyler Toffoli, acquired at the NHL's trade deadline from Los Angeles. "We feel like we should be winning, and we're playing good. But it's just the time of the year where everybody's playing good -- if not great -- and finding ways to win. "We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and come together to say, ‘It's time to start playing great hockey and not just good hockey,' because it's that time of year," Toffoli said.

Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal for the Canucks, and goaltender Thatcher Demko made 20 saves in place of the injured Jacob Markstrom. "You've got to push through it and focus on ourselves," Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "The more you scoreboard watch, the more you focus on other teams instead of yourself, and it's going to bite you."

The Canucks could soon get some reinforcements as forward Brock Boeser, tied for fifth on the team in scoring with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists), skated Sunday for the first time since suffering a rib cartilage fracture on Feb. 8. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at home against Carolina on Saturday, as the Hurricanes snapped a four-game losing streak. Vincent Trocheck, who was acquired from Florida at the trade deadline, scored a controversial goal on the power play to win it for Carolina.

The Islanders thought Trocheck batted the puck into the net with a high stick, but video review confirmed the goal. Ryan Pulock and Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss made 25 saves. New York is 0-3-3 in its past six games.

"You hate to see it end like that; that was a good hockey game," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That doesn't sit well at all. I know there's a rule, an explanation, we'll know why. But I'm watching that over there thinking we're turning this around, we got a draw. Their team is drawing up another play. A lot of uncertainty on that one, and I'm sure we'll figure it out, but that's just a tough way to lose a game." The Islanders had a power play in the final minute of regulation, but that was wiped out when Mathew Barzal received a double minor for high-sticking Hurricanes center Jordan Staal with 24 seconds left.

That gave Carolina the 4-on-3 advantage in overtime. "A little bit of a cardinal sin at the end," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "You can't take a penalty that late in the game as you're going into overtime. That's a little bit on us there."

Vancouver defeated the host Islanders 4-3 on Feb. 1 as rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes scored twice. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Heineken to pour $183 million into expansion in Brazil

Heineken NV will invest 865 million reais 183.14 million to expand its Ponta Grossa brewing plant in Brazil, the company said on Monday, as competition between the worlds two largest beer makers bubbles up.The Dutch brewer will make the inv...

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.Mainland China h...

Not enough jobs created means potential of youth not properly tapped: ILO

The number of young people around the world who are neither employed, studying or in some kind of training, is on the rise, according to a new report released on Monday by the International Labour Organization ILO. And young women are more ...

Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, a French national

Mongolia said on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that has spread throughout the globe, marking the countrys first case.The National Emergency Commission said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020