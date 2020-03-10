Rangers' Calhoun undergoes surgery for fractured jaw

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured jaw sustained when he was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball a day earlier. The team released news Monday night that Calhoun had a plate inserted to stabilize the jaw during surgery performed by Dr. Steven Wiener.

The Rangers added Calhoun will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. He will have limited physical activity until then. Before Monday's spring training game against the Oakland Athletics, Rangers manager Chris Woodard indicated doctors were determining what procedure to use on Calhoun.

Calhoun reportedly also was being evaluated for a concussion, but his status would be determined after clearing surgery. "The concussion symptoms we'll have to monitor (if and) as they come," Woodward said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If Willie is OK concussion-wise, hopefully, he might not be out that long."

Woodward and the Rangers were making contingency plans just in case. Nick Solak would be Calhoun's likely replacement in the lineup and in left field when the regular season starts. "If the season started today, (Solak) would be in left field," Woodward said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I planned to potentially play him there some anyway. You hate to talk about opportunities, but this is what it is. With Willie out, we owe it to him to try to win while he's gone, and this presents an opportunity for us. There is now a pathway to getting Nick at-bats to start the season and that's what I'm looking at."

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias threw the first-inning pitch that hit Calhoun during Sunday's game at Surprise, Ariz. Calhoun, 25, stayed on the ground for an extended period after the pitch. He got up under his own power but was carted off the field and taken to the nearby hospital. Woodward and his wife Erin, a trauma nurse, arrived to be with Calhoun and his family at the hospital. The Calhouns also were visited by Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and other staff members.

At Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix on Sunday night, Woodward said he got a signal from Calhoun. "You could tell he was frustrated because he was mad about what happened," he said. "He gave me the thumbs up like, 'Don't worry, I'm coming.' Knowing Willie, he's going to fight to get back out there."

Calhoun's parents were watching their first game in Arizona on Sunday after arriving the day before. Calhoun also received a text message expressing concern from Urias, according to Woodward.

On Monday morning, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo went to the hospital to see Calhoun. "He's doing all right. He couldn't talk but he was texting and writing on his phone. He's good," said Gallo, who was in the on-deck circle when Calhoun got hit. "He has all those tubes in him and is tired from the medicine, but he was saying, 'Tell Woody I am playing as soon as possible.' That's all he could talk about. He just wants to hit. He is in pretty good spirits."

Not worried about his role, Solak was concerned only for his teammate. "It's tough walking in here today and not seeing Willie's smiling face and just hoping he gets back here as soon as he can," Solak said, via the Telegram. "We're hoping for the best with him and praying for him still. We're all just thinking about him today, that's kind of where I'm at."

Calhoun last season set career highs across the board, hitting .269 with 21 homers and 48 RBIs in 83 games for the Rangers. He has appeared in 131 career games since 2017, hitting .258 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs. Texas acquired Calhoun from the Dodgers on July 31, 2017, as part of the deal that sent right-hander Yu Darvish to Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.