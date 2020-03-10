Left Menu
Hawks outlast Hornets in double overtime

  Updated: 10-03-2020 08:34 IST
  Created: 10-03-2020 08:34 IST
De'Andre Hunter gave Atlanta the lead by making three free throws with 13.3 seconds left in the second overtime, and the Hawks outlasted the visiting Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday. Charlotte's Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer with 25.3 seconds remaining to tie the game 138-138. Hunter was then fouled by Caleb Martin on a 3-point shot and made all three attempts to put the Hawks ahead.

Rozier missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go, and Atlanta's John Collins cleared the rebound to Kevin Huerter, who was fouled and added two free throws to ice it with 3.3 seconds left. Atlanta (20-46) was led by Trae Young with 31 points and 16 assists. Collins had 28 points on 12-for-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cam Reddish, who returned after exiting the previous game due to leg cramps, had 22 points. Atlanta set a season high with 21 3-pointers (on 43 attempts).

Charlotte (22-42) got a career high 40 points from Rozier, 27 points and 10 rebounds from Devonte' Graham, and a career-high 23 points from Caleb Martin, who entered the game averaging 4.3 points during his rookie season. Both teams feasted at the 3-point arc in the first half, which ended with Atlanta leading 66-63. The Hawks were 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) from long range, with Young nailing three treys. The Hornets were 10-for-19 (52.6 percent), with Graham, Rozier and Caleb Martin each connecting on three.

The Hawks led by nine in the fourth quarter when a basket by Huerter gave them a 115-106 lead with 4:25 to go. But the Hornets came back behind a flurry of 3-pointers and enjoyed a one-point lead when Graham made a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds left. Young was fouled with 1.1 seconds remaining. He made the first free throw but missed the second, sending the game into overtime at 122-122.

The teams matched baskets in the first overtime with Collins tying the game at 131-131 on a put-back with 52.3 seconds left. After a 24-second violation by the Hornets, Young drove to the basket and missed a floater with 5.5 seconds left. Charlotte got the rebound and called timeout with 3.8 seconds to go, but Rozier was called for an offensive foul with one second left.

Charlotte completes its two-game road trip at Miami on Wednesday. Atlanta hosts the New York Knicks on Wednesday. --Field Level Media

