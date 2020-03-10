Left Menu
Soccer-Alli says injury-plagued Tottenham must show character

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 10:29 IST
Tottenham Hotspur will not "get the violins out" despite several key players out injured, midfielder Dele Alli said as he backed the team to show character in their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig later on Tuesday. Tottenham, who are looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, will be without defender Ben Davies for the clash due to a hamstring issue while winger Steven Bergwijn faces a long spell out after sustaining an ankle injury.

Spurs are also without skipper Harry Kane who is stepping up his comeback from a hamstring operation while fellow forward Son Heung-min is nursing a broken arm, but Alli said the team cannot feel sorry for themselves. "It's obviously very disappointing. But this isn't a time to get the violins out, we have to step up," Alli told reporters ahead of the match in Germany.

"We have to deal with these situations. It's all a part of it, as disappointing as it is. But we have to show our character now as a team, the depth that we have in the squad. "The players that maybe haven't been playing as much need to come through and show why they're here, take their opportunity."

Tottenham, the Champions League runners-up last season, are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions. "We have been in situations probably worse than this when we have had to turn it around and we have done that," Alli said.

"It's going to be a tough game ... but we have to go into the game with a very positive attitude."

