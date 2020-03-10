Coronavirus fear may impact India-South Africa match

Coronavirus scare will have some impact on the upcoming ODI match between India and South Africa, said Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) director Sanjay Sharma on Tuesday. "In India, things are in control but there is a bit of scare because of the impact that coronavirus has had globally. There will be a bit of impact on the match due to coronavirus and also because the match is not on the weekend," Sharma told ANI.

South African team arrived at Kangra Airport and most members of the Indian side also reached Dharamshala, the venue of the match. However, Sharma said Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will arrive later in the afternoon.

South Africa are touring India for a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12 at Dharamshala. Sharma said that almost 12,000 tickets have been sold out and they will follow all the guidelines that came from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the virus.

"Almost 12,000 tickets have been sold and it has a capacity of 20,000. It will be a good game. The HPCA will follow all the guidelines that have come from the Ministry of health," he said. (ANI)

