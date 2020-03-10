Left Menu
Vikas Krishnan storms into finals of Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers

Boxer Vikas Krishnan on Tuesday stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

  • Amman
  Updated: 10-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Boxer Vikas Krishnan on Tuesday stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Krishnan defeated Kazakhstan's Zhussupov Ablaikhan in the 69 kg weight category.

"Vikas in final, to fight for gold! #TOPSAthlete @officialvkyadav beats #2 seed Ablaikhan Zhussopov to reach the final in men's 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. He has already secured a place in the Olympics," SAI Media tweeted. Earlier in the day, Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

Borgohain faced a 0-5 loss against China's Hong Gu in the 69 kg weight category while Pangal was outclassed by China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category. Krishnan, Borgohain and Panghal have already cemented their place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning respective quotas.

Later in the day, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Ashish Kumar and Simranjit Kaur will be in action in their respective matches. Sachin Kumar (81 kg) had lost his quarter-final match but he will get another chance with a box-off opportunity.

So far in the competition, Indian boxers have cemented eight Olympic quotas. (ANI)

