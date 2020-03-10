Left Menu
Report: Steelers-Cowboys scheduled for HOF game Aug. 6

Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

The 2020 NFL preseason will open with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. The Sunday night primetime game at Tom Benson Stadium caps a celebratory weekend for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famers elected in February include former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

Both teams are coming off of disappointing 2019 seasons that went south after strong starts. Whether either Pro Bowl passer for the teams takes the field in this game could be in doubt.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is coming back from elbow surgery that derailed his season. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in a contract stalemate and expected to be given the franchise tag, which could prompt a holdout.

