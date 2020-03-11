Phillies' Harper 'totally fine' after hit by pitch

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Minnesota Twins after being hit by a pitch on his left foot. Harper winced in pain and circled around home plate before new manager Joe Girardi came out to check on him.

"I'm totally fine. I was only getting two at-bats today anyway. I was only removed as a precaution," Harper said through a Phillies spokesman, per The Athletic. Harper, 27, entered the game batting .500 (8-for-16) with three homers and 11 RBIs this spring.

The former National League MVP and six-time All-Star batted .260 with 36 homers and a career-best 114 RBIs in 157 games in 2019. He signed a 10-year, $330 million contract last spring with Philadelphia. --Field Level Media

