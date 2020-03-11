Sanders not on receiving end of talks, offers from 49ers

After helping lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in February, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders seems to be wondering about his future with the franchise heading into free agency. Sanders, who was acquired by the 49ers in an October trade with the Denver Broncos, went to social media on Monday to make it known he isn't hearing anything from the 49ers at the moment.

Responding to a fan who suggested San Francisco was offering the receiver $5 million to $6 million less than he wants, Sanders wrote on Twitter, "Dude you're making up stuff out of your (expletive) ... no offer has been sent and no talks have been made." Since the 49ers have exclusive rights to negotiate with Sanders before the legal-tampering period begins next week, the receiver's statement suggests they're going to let him test the open market, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Chronicle also reported that the 49ers are dealing with a salary-cap crunch and plan to sign star tight end George Kittle and four-year veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to huge contract extensions while also hoping to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Sanders, 32, will be starting his 11th NFL season after previously playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-13), who took him in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of SMU, and Broncos (2014-19).

In 10 games (nine starts) with the 49ers last season, he totaled 36 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. His career totals are 601 catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns. Sanders, who earned Pro Bowl selections with Denver in 2014 and 2016, bounced back from an Achilles tear suffered in December 2018 to make 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Broncos before they traded him.

