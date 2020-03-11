Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanders not on receiving end of talks, offers from 49ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 01:04 IST
Sanders not on receiving end of talks, offers from 49ers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

After helping lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in February, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders seems to be wondering about his future with the franchise heading into free agency. Sanders, who was acquired by the 49ers in an October trade with the Denver Broncos, went to social media on Monday to make it known he isn't hearing anything from the 49ers at the moment.

Responding to a fan who suggested San Francisco was offering the receiver $5 million to $6 million less than he wants, Sanders wrote on Twitter, "Dude you're making up stuff out of your (expletive) ... no offer has been sent and no talks have been made." Since the 49ers have exclusive rights to negotiate with Sanders before the legal-tampering period begins next week, the receiver's statement suggests they're going to let him test the open market, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Chronicle also reported that the 49ers are dealing with a salary-cap crunch and plan to sign star tight end George Kittle and four-year veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to huge contract extensions while also hoping to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Sanders, 32, will be starting his 11th NFL season after previously playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-13), who took him in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of SMU, and Broncos (2014-19).

In 10 games (nine starts) with the 49ers last season, he totaled 36 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. His career totals are 601 catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns. Sanders, who earned Pro Bowl selections with Denver in 2014 and 2016, bounced back from an Achilles tear suffered in December 2018 to make 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Broncos before they traded him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Illegal meds not a factor in horse deaths at Santa Anita-report

Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park but 39 of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board CHRB said in a report on Tuesday. The agen...

Racked by protests, Algeria bars political gatherings over virus

Algerias government has cancelled political gatherings because of the coronavirus, it said on Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear if this would entail a ban on the mass protests that have convulsed the state for more than a year. H...

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan government to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails -decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a move to launch direct talks with the hardline insurgent group to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Airlines try to stave off calamity as coronavirus locks down ItalyAirlines around the world sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday as the worsening coronavirus epidemic and Italys lockdown h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020