Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tottenham went down without a fight says Alli

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Leipzig
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 04:11 IST
Soccer-Tottenham went down without a fight says Alli

Tottenham Hotspur failed to show maturity and never put up a fight as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, midfielder Dele Alli said. Last year's finalists conceded two goals in the first 21 minutes to exit 4-0 on aggregate, after losing their Round of 16 first leg 1-0 in London last month.

"After the first one (goal) went in it didn't change much but we conceded too many chances as a team," Ali told BT Sport. "It's hard to come back from those two goals. We had to show our maturity and fight and we didn't do that." Marcel Sabitzer scored in the 10th and 21st minutes and Tottenham had only one shot on target in the first half.

They earned their first corner in the 43rd minute and Jose Mourinho's team, missing several key international players through injury, lacked any fighting spirit. "We can't use excuses, we still have quality on the pitch. We are missing good players but that happens," Ali said. Spurs were without top strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as well as fullback Ben Davies and midfielder Steven Bergwijn.

"The players coming in have to step up and we haven't done that today. We apologise to the fans. To go out and lose like that, they deserve better," Ali added. Spurs have now gone six games without a win, the longest such run in coach Jose Mourinho's entire managerial career, while his Leipzig counterpart Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest at age 32 to reach the competition's last eight.

"We have to fight. We can't be in the position we are in in the league, we can't hide," Ali said. "This hasn't been a good season for us. The reality is we are in a bad situation, confidence has gone at the minute." Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea in the fourth Champions League qualifying spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday.The festival, one of the biggest in the world, br...

Olympics-If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic-organising member tells WSJ

If the Olympics cant be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be the most realistic option, a Tokyo Olympic Committee executive board member told the Wall Street Journal.H...

Japan had 59 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, biggest one-day rise -NHK

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise shi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence not conducive for peace processThe United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020