Chargers, Ravens reportedly propose NFL sky judge

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:29 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:29 IST
The Los Angeles Chargers were one of two teams to propose adding a booth official to NFL officiating crews, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Chargers joined the Baltimore Ravens in submitting a proposal for adding the off-field official for the 2020 season. It is one of seven team-based rules changes league owners will consider at their annual meetings in Florida later this month.

ESPN reported the Chargers and Ravens also proposed a senior technology adviser to assist the referee. The notion of adding a booth official, or sky judge, above the field has been discussed for several years. All 32 head coaches asked owners to consider adding the officiating position before last season to help correct questionable on-field calls.

ESPN reported the NFL did not believe it could find and hire 17 qualified sky judges in relatively short time for 2019. Owners instead voted to add pass interference calls and non-calls to the reviewable plays list. The Philadelphia Eagles also proposed rules changes, according to ESPN. Among the changes Philadelphia suggested was an alternative to the onside kick in which the trailing team would have one play to gain 15 yards from its own 25-yard line to maintain possession.

The Eagles also pitched restoring overtime to 15 minutes, the duration before the league made it 10 minutes in 2017, and making changes to the new blindside block rule that would prevent unnecessary fouls. NJ.com reported the Miami Dolphins proposed that the defense be given an option for the start of the game clock on the referee's signal if the defense declines an offensive penalty that occurs late in either half.

None of the team-based proposals have been vetted or endorsed by the competition committee, which meets later this month to develop its own list of potential new rules. --Field Level Media

