Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 08:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 08:05 IST
Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs came from behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 119-109, on Tuesday in the Alamo City to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five points at the half but by just 85-83 entering the fourth quarter before rushing past Dallas with a 9-0 run and eventually taking an 11-point lead.

After Dallas pulled to within 104-101 on a putback layup by Kristaps Porzingis with 4:07 to play, Aldridge got six straight points, and nine of the next 11, and the Mavericks never challenged again. Marco Belinelli scored 16 points for the Spurs, with Rudy Gay hitting for 17, Trey Lyles and Derrick White adding 14 points each, DeMar DeRozan scoring 13 points and dishing out 12 assists and Patty Mills tallying 12 in the win.

Luka Doncic had another brilliant game, scoring 38 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points, Dorian Finney-Smith hit for 15 and Maxi Kleber had 12 points for the Mavericks. Porzingis led Dallas, which suffered its second straight loss, with 12 rebounds.

Doncic led all scorers with 18 points in the first half, with Belinelli pacing the Spurs with 13 points off the bench and Aldridge hitting 10 for San Antonio. Aldridge returned to the lineup after missing six games with a shoulder sprain. Dallas never trailed in the first half, owning as much as an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter before settling for a 59-54 advantage at halftime.

The Mavericks started the third quarter with an 8-0 run, but San Antonio responded with the ensuing 10 points and eventually tied the game at 71 on a jumper by Mills with 5:44 left in the quarter. San Antonio scored the first nine points of the fourth period to take its first lead of the game and expanded its advantage to 96-88 after a jumper by Aldridge with 8:53 to play.

San Antonio was without guard Dejounte Murray, who injured his right calf in the Spurs' loss in Cleveland on Sunday, Jakob Poeltl (knee sprain) and Lonnie Walker IV (calf). The Mavericks were missing the services of guard Seth Curry (ankle sprain) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Qianjiang city in Chinas Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it will continue to im...

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...

Security Council adopts resolution welcoming steps towards Afghanistan peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020